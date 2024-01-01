Guatemalan quetzals to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert GTQ to ILS at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ₪0.4851 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
GTQ to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 GTQ to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49180.4928
Low0.48070.4698
Average0.48560.4837
Change-0.93%1.16%
1 GTQ to ILS stats

The performance of GTQ to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4918 and a 30 day low of 0.4807. This means the 30 day average was 0.4856. The change for GTQ to ILS was -0.93.

The performance of GTQ to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4928 and a 90 day low of 0.4698. This means the 90 day average was 0.4837. The change for GTQ to ILS was 1.16.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GTQ0.48510 ILS
5 GTQ2.42549 ILS
10 GTQ4.85098 ILS
20 GTQ9.70196 ILS
50 GTQ24.25490 ILS
100 GTQ48.50980 ILS
250 GTQ121.27450 ILS
500 GTQ242.54900 ILS
1000 GTQ485.09800 ILS
2000 GTQ970.19600 ILS
5000 GTQ2,425.49000 ILS
10000 GTQ4,850.98000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ILS2.06144 GTQ
5 ILS10.30720 GTQ
10 ILS20.61440 GTQ
20 ILS41.22880 GTQ
50 ILS103.07200 GTQ
100 ILS206.14400 GTQ
250 ILS515.36000 GTQ
500 ILS1,030.72000 GTQ
1000 ILS2,061.44000 GTQ
2000 ILS4,122.88000 GTQ
5000 ILS10,307.20000 GTQ
10000 ILS20,614.40000 GTQ