Guatemalan quetzals to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GTQ to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
35,720.20 pkr

1.000 GTQ = 35.72 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3961.4731.6630.96918.178
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8141.7241.9471.13421.278
1 USD0.920.786183.2031.3561.5310.89116.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Pakistani Rupee
1 GTQ35.72020 PKR
5 GTQ178.60100 PKR
10 GTQ357.20200 PKR
20 GTQ714.40400 PKR
50 GTQ1,786.01000 PKR
100 GTQ3,572.02000 PKR
250 GTQ8,930.05000 PKR
500 GTQ17,860.10000 PKR
1000 GTQ35,720.20000 PKR
2000 GTQ71,440.40000 PKR
5000 GTQ178,601.00000 PKR
10000 GTQ357,202.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PKR0.02800 GTQ
5 PKR0.13998 GTQ
10 PKR0.27995 GTQ
20 PKR0.55991 GTQ
50 PKR1.39977 GTQ
100 PKR2.79953 GTQ
250 PKR6.99883 GTQ
500 PKR13.99765 GTQ
1000 PKR27.99530 GTQ
2000 PKR55.99060 GTQ
5000 PKR139.97650 GTQ
10000 PKR279.95300 GTQ