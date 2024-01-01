Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos today

Convert GTQ to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
499,292 cop

1.000 GTQ = 499.3 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Colombian Peso
1 GTQ499.29200 COP
5 GTQ2,496.46000 COP
10 GTQ4,992.92000 COP
20 GTQ9,985.84000 COP
50 GTQ24,964.60000 COP
100 GTQ49,929.20000 COP
250 GTQ124,823.00000 COP
500 GTQ249,646.00000 COP
1000 GTQ499,292.00000 COP
2000 GTQ998,584.00000 COP
5000 GTQ2,496,460.00000 COP
10000 GTQ4,992,920.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 COP0.00200 GTQ
5 COP0.01001 GTQ
10 COP0.02003 GTQ
20 COP0.04006 GTQ
50 COP0.10014 GTQ
100 COP0.20028 GTQ
250 COP0.50071 GTQ
500 COP1.00142 GTQ
1000 COP2.00283 GTQ
2000 COP4.00566 GTQ
5000 COP10.01415 GTQ
10000 COP20.02830 GTQ