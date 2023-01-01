100 Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos

Convert GTQ to COP at the real exchange rate

100 gtq
50679.80 cop

1.00000 GTQ = 506.79800 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85621.087890.57571.467931.629910.9457518.7035
1 GBP1.1679511.27055105.7921.714541.903731.1045921.8457
1 USD0.91930.787061183.2651.349451.498350.8694517.1939
1 INR0.01104050.009452480.012009810.01620670.0179950.0104420.206496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Colombian Peso
1 GTQ506.79800 COP
5 GTQ2533.99000 COP
10 GTQ5067.98000 COP
20 GTQ10135.96000 COP
50 GTQ25339.90000 COP
100 GTQ50679.80000 COP
250 GTQ126699.50000 COP
500 GTQ253399.00000 COP
1000 GTQ506798.00000 COP
2000 GTQ1013596.00000 COP
5000 GTQ2533990.00000 COP
10000 GTQ5067980.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 COP0.00197 GTQ
5 COP0.00987 GTQ
10 COP0.01973 GTQ
20 COP0.03946 GTQ
50 COP0.09866 GTQ
100 COP0.19732 GTQ
250 COP0.49329 GTQ
500 COP0.98658 GTQ
1000 COP1.97317 GTQ
2000 COP3.94634 GTQ
5000 COP9.86585 GTQ
10000 COP19.73170 GTQ