Guatemalan quetzal to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Colombian pesos is currently 538.629 today, reflecting a -0.310% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 3.594% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 540.452 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 519.846 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.780% increase in value.