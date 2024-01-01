Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars today

Convert GTQ to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
173.83 cad

1.000 GTQ = 0.1738 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3891.4731.6630.96818.173
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8241.7241.9471.13421.277
1 USD0.9210.786183.2121.3561.5310.89116.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.17383 CAD
5 GTQ0.86913 CAD
10 GTQ1.73825 CAD
20 GTQ3.47650 CAD
50 GTQ8.69125 CAD
100 GTQ17.38250 CAD
250 GTQ43.45625 CAD
500 GTQ86.91250 CAD
1000 GTQ173.82500 CAD
2000 GTQ347.65000 CAD
5000 GTQ869.12500 CAD
10000 GTQ1,738.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.75290 GTQ
5 CAD28.76450 GTQ
10 CAD57.52900 GTQ
20 CAD115.05800 GTQ
50 CAD287.64500 GTQ
100 CAD575.29000 GTQ
250 CAD1,438.22500 GTQ
500 CAD2,876.45000 GTQ
1000 CAD5,752.90000 GTQ
2000 CAD11,505.80000 GTQ
5000 CAD28,764.50000 GTQ
10000 CAD57,529.00000 GTQ