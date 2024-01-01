Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars today

Convert GTQ to CAD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = C$0.1808 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
GTQ to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 GTQ to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18240.1824
Low0.17870.1737
Average0.18030.1772
Change1.06%2.85%
1 GTQ to CAD stats

The performance of GTQ to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1824 and a 30 day low of 0.1787. This means the 30 day average was 0.1803. The change for GTQ to CAD was 1.06.

The performance of GTQ to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1824 and a 90 day low of 0.1737. This means the 90 day average was 0.1772. The change for GTQ to CAD was 2.85.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.18084 CAD
5 GTQ0.90419 CAD
10 GTQ1.80837 CAD
20 GTQ3.61674 CAD
50 GTQ9.04185 CAD
100 GTQ18.08370 CAD
250 GTQ45.20925 CAD
500 GTQ90.41850 CAD
1000 GTQ180.83700 CAD
2000 GTQ361.67400 CAD
5000 GTQ904.18500 CAD
10000 GTQ1,808.37000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.52984 GTQ
5 CAD27.64920 GTQ
10 CAD55.29840 GTQ
20 CAD110.59680 GTQ
50 CAD276.49200 GTQ
100 CAD552.98400 GTQ
250 CAD1,382.46000 GTQ
500 CAD2,764.92000 GTQ
1000 CAD5,529.84000 GTQ
2000 CAD11,059.68000 GTQ
5000 CAD27,649.20000 GTQ
10000 CAD55,298.40000 GTQ