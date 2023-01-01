1 Guatemalan quetzal to Canadian dollars

Convert GTQ to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 gtq
0.17 cad

1.00000 GTQ = 0.17455 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:41 UTC
GTQ to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Canadian Dollar
1 GTQ0.17455 CAD
5 GTQ0.87274 CAD
10 GTQ1.74547 CAD
20 GTQ3.49094 CAD
50 GTQ8.72735 CAD
100 GTQ17.45470 CAD
250 GTQ43.63675 CAD
500 GTQ87.27350 CAD
1000 GTQ174.54700 CAD
2000 GTQ349.09400 CAD
5000 GTQ872.73500 CAD
10000 GTQ1745.47000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CAD5.72913 GTQ
5 CAD28.64565 GTQ
10 CAD57.29130 GTQ
20 CAD114.58260 GTQ
50 CAD286.45650 GTQ
100 CAD572.91300 GTQ
250 CAD1432.28250 GTQ
500 CAD2864.56500 GTQ
1000 CAD5729.13000 GTQ
2000 CAD11458.26000 GTQ
5000 CAD28645.65000 GTQ
10000 CAD57291.30000 GTQ