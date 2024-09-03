Guatemalan quetzal to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Canadian dollars is currently 0.175 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.463% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.175 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.174 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.129% increase in value.