Guatemalan quetzals to Swiss francs today

Convert GTQ to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
114.28 chf

1.000 GTQ = 0.1143 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3771.4731.6630.96818.173
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8071.7241.9471.13421.275
1 USD0.9210.786183.2051.3561.5310.89116.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swiss Franc
1 GTQ0.11428 CHF
5 GTQ0.57142 CHF
10 GTQ1.14283 CHF
20 GTQ2.28566 CHF
50 GTQ5.71415 CHF
100 GTQ11.42830 CHF
250 GTQ28.57075 CHF
500 GTQ57.14150 CHF
1000 GTQ114.28300 CHF
2000 GTQ228.56600 CHF
5000 GTQ571.41500 CHF
10000 GTQ1,142.83000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CHF8.75021 GTQ
5 CHF43.75105 GTQ
10 CHF87.50210 GTQ
20 CHF175.00420 GTQ
50 CHF437.51050 GTQ
100 CHF875.02100 GTQ
250 CHF2,187.55250 GTQ
500 CHF4,375.10500 GTQ
1000 CHF8,750.21000 GTQ
2000 CHF17,500.42000 GTQ
5000 CHF43,751.05000 GTQ
10000 CHF87,502.10000 GTQ