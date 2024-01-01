Guatemalan quetzals to Swiss francs today

Convert GTQ to CHF at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = SFr.0.1146 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
GTQ to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 GTQ to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11530.1153
Low0.11170.1087
Average0.11310.1111
Change2.35%4.09%
1 GTQ to CHF stats

The performance of GTQ to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1153 and a 30 day low of 0.1117. This means the 30 day average was 0.1131. The change for GTQ to CHF was 2.35.

The performance of GTQ to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1153 and a 90 day low of 0.1087. This means the 90 day average was 0.1111. The change for GTQ to CHF was 4.09.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swiss Franc
1 GTQ0.11458 CHF
5 GTQ0.57291 CHF
10 GTQ1.14582 CHF
20 GTQ2.29164 CHF
50 GTQ5.72910 CHF
100 GTQ11.45820 CHF
250 GTQ28.64550 CHF
500 GTQ57.29100 CHF
1000 GTQ114.58200 CHF
2000 GTQ229.16400 CHF
5000 GTQ572.91000 CHF
10000 GTQ1,145.82000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CHF8.72736 GTQ
5 CHF43.63680 GTQ
10 CHF87.27360 GTQ
20 CHF174.54720 GTQ
50 CHF436.36800 GTQ
100 CHF872.73600 GTQ
250 CHF2,181.84000 GTQ
500 CHF4,363.68000 GTQ
1000 CHF8,727.36000 GTQ
2000 CHF17,454.72000 GTQ
5000 CHF43,636.80000 GTQ
10000 CHF87,273.60000 GTQ