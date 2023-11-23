10 thousand Swiss francs to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert CHF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 chf
88,703.80 gtq

1.00000 CHF = 8.87038 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9170.79961683.3011.368251.52532149.0951.65235
1 EUR1.090510.87290.83971.492081.66336162.5851.80188
1 GBP1.25061.146791104.1761.711131.90757186.4582.06642
1 INR0.01200470.01100840.0095991210.01642540.01831091.789830.0198359

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CHF8.87038 GTQ
5 CHF44.35190 GTQ
10 CHF88.70380 GTQ
20 CHF177.40760 GTQ
50 CHF443.51900 GTQ
100 CHF887.03800 GTQ
250 CHF2217.59500 GTQ
500 CHF4435.19000 GTQ
1000 CHF8870.38000 GTQ
2000 CHF17740.76000 GTQ
5000 CHF44351.90000 GTQ
10000 CHF88703.80000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swiss Franc
1 GTQ0.11274 CHF
5 GTQ0.56368 CHF
10 GTQ1.12735 CHF
20 GTQ2.25470 CHF
50 GTQ5.63675 CHF
100 GTQ11.27350 CHF
250 GTQ28.18375 CHF
500 GTQ56.36750 CHF
1000 GTQ112.73500 CHF
2000 GTQ225.47000 CHF
5000 GTQ563.67500 CHF
10000 GTQ1127.35000 CHF