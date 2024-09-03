Guatemalan quetzal to Swiss francs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Guatemalan quetzal to Swiss francs history summary. This is the Guatemalan quetzal (GTQ) to Swiss francs (CHF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GTQ and CHF historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
GTQ to CHF conversion chart
1 GTQ = 0.11010 CHF
0
Guatemalan quetzal to Swiss francs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Swiss francs is currently 0.110 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.586% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.110 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.109 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.
