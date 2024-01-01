Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs today

Convert GTQ to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
14,059 xpf

1.000 GTQ = 14.06 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3941.4731.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.1711.272105.8071.7241.9471.13321.269
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFP Franc
1 GTQ14.05880 XPF
5 GTQ70.29400 XPF
10 GTQ140.58800 XPF
20 GTQ281.17600 XPF
50 GTQ702.94000 XPF
100 GTQ1,405.88000 XPF
250 GTQ3,514.70000 XPF
500 GTQ7,029.40000 XPF
1000 GTQ14,058.80000 XPF
2000 GTQ28,117.60000 XPF
5000 GTQ70,294.00000 XPF
10000 GTQ140,588.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XPF0.07113 GTQ
5 XPF0.35565 GTQ
10 XPF0.71130 GTQ
20 XPF1.42259 GTQ
50 XPF3.55648 GTQ
100 XPF7.11296 GTQ
250 XPF17.78240 GTQ
500 XPF35.56480 GTQ
1000 XPF71.12960 GTQ
2000 XPF142.25920 GTQ
5000 XPF355.64800 GTQ
10000 XPF711.29600 GTQ