Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs today

Convert GTQ to XPF at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ₣14.62 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

1 GTQ to XPF
High14.653314.6533
Low14.177913.8420
Average14.350514.0956
Change2.83%4.60%
1 GTQ to XPF stats

The performance of GTQ to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6533 and a 30 day low of 14.1779. This means the 30 day average was 14.3505. The change for GTQ to XPF was 2.83.

The performance of GTQ to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.6533 and a 90 day low of 13.8420. This means the 90 day average was 14.0956. The change for GTQ to XPF was 4.60.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFP Franc
1 GTQ14.61620 XPF
5 GTQ73.08100 XPF
10 GTQ146.16200 XPF
20 GTQ292.32400 XPF
50 GTQ730.81000 XPF
100 GTQ1,461.62000 XPF
250 GTQ3,654.05000 XPF
500 GTQ7,308.10000 XPF
1000 GTQ14,616.20000 XPF
2000 GTQ29,232.40000 XPF
5000 GTQ73,081.00000 XPF
10000 GTQ146,162.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XPF0.06842 GTQ
5 XPF0.34209 GTQ
10 XPF0.68417 GTQ
20 XPF1.36835 GTQ
50 XPF3.42087 GTQ
100 XPF6.84173 GTQ
250 XPF17.10433 GTQ
500 XPF34.20865 GTQ
1000 XPF68.41730 GTQ
2000 XPF136.83460 GTQ
5000 XPF342.08650 GTQ
10000 XPF684.17300 GTQ