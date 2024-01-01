Guatemalan quetzals to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert GTQ to HKD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = $1.008 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
GTQ to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 GTQ to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00871.0093
Low1.00461.0038
Average1.00641.0066
Change0.28%0.07%
1 GTQ to HKD stats

The performance of GTQ to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0087 and a 30 day low of 1.0046. This means the 30 day average was 1.0064. The change for GTQ to HKD was 0.28.

The performance of GTQ to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0093 and a 90 day low of 1.0038. This means the 90 day average was 1.0066. The change for GTQ to HKD was 0.07.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GTQ1.00836 HKD
5 GTQ5.04180 HKD
10 GTQ10.08360 HKD
20 GTQ20.16720 HKD
50 GTQ50.41800 HKD
100 GTQ100.83600 HKD
250 GTQ252.09000 HKD
500 GTQ504.18000 HKD
1000 GTQ1,008.36000 HKD
2000 GTQ2,016.72000 HKD
5000 GTQ5,041.80000 HKD
10000 GTQ10,083.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
100 HKD99.17070 GTQ
200 HKD198.34140 GTQ
300 HKD297.51210 GTQ
500 HKD495.85350 GTQ
1000 HKD991.70700 GTQ
2000 HKD1,983.41400 GTQ
2500 HKD2,479.26750 GTQ
3000 HKD2,975.12100 GTQ
4000 HKD3,966.82800 GTQ
5000 HKD4,958.53500 GTQ
10000 HKD9,917.07000 GTQ
20000 HKD19,834.14000 GTQ