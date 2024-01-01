Guatemalan quetzals to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GTQ to CNY at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ¥0.9384 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
GTQ to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 GTQ to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93850.9385
Low0.92010.9063
Average0.92710.9193
Change1.90%1.64%
1 GTQ to CNY stats

The performance of GTQ to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9385 and a 30 day low of 0.9201. This means the 30 day average was 0.9271. The change for GTQ to CNY was 1.90.

The performance of GTQ to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9385 and a 90 day low of 0.9063. This means the 90 day average was 0.9193. The change for GTQ to CNY was 1.64.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GTQ0.93842 CNY
5 GTQ4.69210 CNY
10 GTQ9.38420 CNY
20 GTQ18.76840 CNY
50 GTQ46.92100 CNY
100 GTQ93.84200 CNY
250 GTQ234.60500 CNY
500 GTQ469.21000 CNY
1000 GTQ938.42000 CNY
2000 GTQ1,876.84000 CNY
5000 GTQ4,692.10000 CNY
10000 GTQ9,384.20000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CNY1.06562 GTQ
5 CNY5.32810 GTQ
10 CNY10.65620 GTQ
20 CNY21.31240 GTQ
50 CNY53.28100 GTQ
100 CNY106.56200 GTQ
250 CNY266.40500 GTQ
500 CNY532.81000 GTQ
1000 CNY1,065.62000 GTQ
2000 CNY2,131.24000 GTQ
5000 CNY5,328.10000 GTQ
10000 CNY10,656.20000 GTQ