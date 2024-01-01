Guatemalan quetzals to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert GTQ to GHS at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = GH¢2.045 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
GTQ to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 GTQ to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13882.1388
Low2.04382.0049
Average2.09812.0542
Change-1.49%1.99%
1 GTQ to GHS stats

The performance of GTQ to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1388 and a 30 day low of 2.0438. This means the 30 day average was 2.0981. The change for GTQ to GHS was -1.49.

The performance of GTQ to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1388 and a 90 day low of 2.0049. This means the 90 day average was 2.0542. The change for GTQ to GHS was 1.99.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GTQ2.04483 GHS
5 GTQ10.22415 GHS
10 GTQ20.44830 GHS
20 GTQ40.89660 GHS
50 GTQ102.24150 GHS
100 GTQ204.48300 GHS
250 GTQ511.20750 GHS
500 GTQ1,022.41500 GHS
1000 GTQ2,044.83000 GHS
2000 GTQ4,089.66000 GHS
5000 GTQ10,224.15000 GHS
10000 GTQ20,448.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GHS0.48904 GTQ
5 GHS2.44519 GTQ
10 GHS4.89038 GTQ
20 GHS9.78076 GTQ
50 GHS24.45190 GTQ
100 GHS48.90380 GTQ
250 GHS122.25950 GTQ
500 GHS244.51900 GTQ
1000 GHS489.03800 GTQ
2000 GHS978.07600 GTQ
5000 GHS2,445.19000 GTQ
10000 GHS4,890.38000 GTQ