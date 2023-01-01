5000 Guatemalan quetzals to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GTQ to GHS at the real exchange rate

5,000 gtq
7,177.85 ghs

1.00000 GTQ = 1.43557 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86781.048487.22511.438251.660960.96618.4998
1GBP1.1523411.2081100.5121.657331.913971.1131621.3178
1USD0.95380.827746183.19831.371851.584280.921417.6457
1INR0.01146460.009949070.012019510.01648890.01904230.01107470.212092

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GTQ1.43557 GHS
5 GTQ7.17785 GHS
10 GTQ14.35570 GHS
20 GTQ28.71140 GHS
50 GTQ71.77850 GHS
100 GTQ143.55700 GHS
250 GTQ358.89250 GHS
500 GTQ717.78500 GHS
1000 GTQ1435.57000 GHS
2000 GTQ2871.14000 GHS
5000 GTQ7177.85000 GHS
10000 GTQ14355.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GHS0.69659 GTQ
5 GHS3.48293 GTQ
10 GHS6.96587 GTQ
20 GHS13.93174 GTQ
50 GHS34.82935 GTQ
100 GHS69.65870 GTQ
250 GHS174.14675 GTQ
500 GHS348.29350 GTQ
1000 GHS696.58700 GTQ
2000 GHS1393.17400 GTQ
5000 GHS3482.93500 GTQ
10000 GHS6965.87000 GTQ