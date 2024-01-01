Guatemalan quetzals to Singapore dollars today

Convert GTQ to SGD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = S$0.1736 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 GTQ to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17430.1743
Low0.17010.1656
Average0.17190.1694
Change1.92%2.50%
View full history

1 GTQ to SGD stats

The performance of GTQ to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1743 and a 30 day low of 0.1701. This means the 30 day average was 0.1719. The change for GTQ to SGD was 1.92.

The performance of GTQ to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1743 and a 90 day low of 0.1656. This means the 90 day average was 0.1694. The change for GTQ to SGD was 2.50.

Track market ratesView GTQ to SGD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3531.4771.6220.93621.299
1 GBP1.211.271107.2341.7731.9461.12425.561
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.115
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Singapore Dollar
1 GTQ0.17357 SGD
5 GTQ0.86786 SGD
10 GTQ1.73571 SGD
20 GTQ3.47142 SGD
50 GTQ8.67855 SGD
100 GTQ17.35710 SGD
250 GTQ43.39275 SGD
500 GTQ86.78550 SGD
1000 GTQ173.57100 SGD
2000 GTQ347.14200 SGD
5000 GTQ867.85500 SGD
10000 GTQ1,735.71000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SGD5.76135 GTQ
5 SGD28.80675 GTQ
10 SGD57.61350 GTQ
20 SGD115.22700 GTQ
50 SGD288.06750 GTQ
100 SGD576.13500 GTQ
250 SGD1,440.33750 GTQ
500 SGD2,880.67500 GTQ
1000 SGD5,761.35000 GTQ
2000 SGD11,522.70000 GTQ
5000 SGD28,806.75000 GTQ
10000 SGD57,613.50000 GTQ