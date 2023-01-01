1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Singapore dollars

Convert GTQ to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 gtq
174.94 sgd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.17494 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45 UTC
GTQ to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Singapore Dollar
1 GTQ0.17494 SGD
5 GTQ0.87468 SGD
10 GTQ1.74935 SGD
20 GTQ3.49870 SGD
50 GTQ8.74675 SGD
100 GTQ17.49350 SGD
250 GTQ43.73375 SGD
500 GTQ87.46750 SGD
1000 GTQ174.93500 SGD
2000 GTQ349.87000 SGD
5000 GTQ874.67500 SGD
10000 GTQ1749.35000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SGD5.71642 GTQ
5 SGD28.58210 GTQ
10 SGD57.16420 GTQ
20 SGD114.32840 GTQ
50 SGD285.82100 GTQ
100 SGD571.64200 GTQ
250 SGD1429.10500 GTQ
500 SGD2858.21000 GTQ
1000 SGD5716.42000 GTQ
2000 SGD11432.84000 GTQ
5000 SGD28582.10000 GTQ
10000 SGD57164.20000 GTQ