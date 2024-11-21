1 Singapore dollar to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert SGD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Q5.748 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:48
SGD to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GTQ
1 SGD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.87756.0402
Low5.73595.7359
Average5.81495.9030
Change-2.15%-3.42%
1 SGD to GTQ stats

The performance of SGD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8775 and a 30 day low of 5.7359. This means the 30 day average was 5.8149. The change for SGD to GTQ was -2.15.

The performance of SGD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0402 and a 90 day low of 5.7359. This means the 90 day average was 5.9030. The change for SGD to GTQ was -3.42.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4867.244.467
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,779.411.6160.83389.0197.6284.707
1 AUD0.65210,383.10.61910.51655.0854.722.913

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SGD5.74818 GTQ
5 SGD28.74090 GTQ
10 SGD57.48180 GTQ
20 SGD114.96360 GTQ
50 SGD287.40900 GTQ
100 SGD574.81800 GTQ
250 SGD1,437.04500 GTQ
500 SGD2,874.09000 GTQ
1000 SGD5,748.18000 GTQ
2000 SGD11,496.36000 GTQ
5000 SGD28,740.90000 GTQ
10000 SGD57,481.80000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Singapore Dollar
1 GTQ0.17397 SGD
5 GTQ0.86984 SGD
10 GTQ1.73968 SGD
20 GTQ3.47936 SGD
50 GTQ8.69840 SGD
100 GTQ17.39680 SGD
250 GTQ43.49200 SGD
500 GTQ86.98400 SGD
1000 GTQ173.96800 SGD
2000 GTQ347.93600 SGD
5000 GTQ869.84000 SGD
10000 GTQ1,739.68000 SGD