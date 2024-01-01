Guatemalan quetzals to Swedish kronor today

Convert GTQ to SEK at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = kr1.417 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
GTQ to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 GTQ to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.42471.4247
Low1.36381.3039
Average1.39301.3506
Change3.70%7.07%
1 GTQ to SEK stats

The performance of GTQ to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4247 and a 30 day low of 1.3638. This means the 30 day average was 1.3930. The change for GTQ to SEK was 3.70.

The performance of GTQ to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4247 and a 90 day low of 1.3039. This means the 90 day average was 1.3506. The change for GTQ to SEK was 7.07.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Swedish Krona
1 GTQ1.41703 SEK
5 GTQ7.08515 SEK
10 GTQ14.17030 SEK
20 GTQ28.34060 SEK
50 GTQ70.85150 SEK
100 GTQ141.70300 SEK
250 GTQ354.25750 SEK
500 GTQ708.51500 SEK
1000 GTQ1,417.03000 SEK
2000 GTQ2,834.06000 SEK
5000 GTQ7,085.15000 SEK
10000 GTQ14,170.30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SEK0.70570 GTQ
5 SEK3.52851 GTQ
10 SEK7.05702 GTQ
20 SEK14.11404 GTQ
50 SEK35.28510 GTQ
100 SEK70.57020 GTQ
250 SEK176.42550 GTQ
500 SEK352.85100 GTQ
1000 SEK705.70200 GTQ
2000 SEK1,411.40400 GTQ
5000 SEK3,528.51000 GTQ
10000 SEK7,057.02000 GTQ