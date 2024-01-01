Guatemalan quetzals to Hungarian forints today

Convert GTQ to HUF at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Ft49.98 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
GTQ to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 GTQ to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.149650.1496
Low47.935145.4142
Average49.013047.2611
Change4.10%9.22%
1 GTQ to HUF stats

The performance of GTQ to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.1496 and a 30 day low of 47.9351. This means the 30 day average was 49.0130. The change for GTQ to HUF was 4.10.

The performance of GTQ to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.1496 and a 90 day low of 45.4142. This means the 90 day average was 47.2611. The change for GTQ to HUF was 9.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3691.4781.6220.93621.319
1 GBP1.211.271107.2761.7741.9481.12425.591
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Hungarian Forint
1 GTQ49.97560 HUF
5 GTQ249.87800 HUF
10 GTQ499.75600 HUF
20 GTQ999.51200 HUF
50 GTQ2,498.78000 HUF
100 GTQ4,997.56000 HUF
250 GTQ12,493.90000 HUF
500 GTQ24,987.80000 HUF
1000 GTQ49,975.60000 HUF
2000 GTQ99,951.20000 HUF
5000 GTQ249,878.00000 HUF
10000 GTQ499,756.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Guatemalan Quetzal
2000 HUF40.01940 GTQ
5000 HUF100.04850 GTQ
10000 HUF200.09700 GTQ
15000 HUF300.14550 GTQ
20000 HUF400.19400 GTQ
30000 HUF600.29100 GTQ
40000 HUF800.38800 GTQ
50000 HUF1,000.48500 GTQ
60000 HUF1,200.58200 GTQ
100000 HUF2,000.97000 GTQ
150000 HUF3,001.45500 GTQ
200000 HUF4,001.94000 GTQ