Guatemalan quetzals to Egyptian pounds today

Convert GTQ to EGP at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = E£6.417 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 GTQ to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.42406.4240
Low6.29506.2411
Average6.35076.2994
Change1.93%1.78%
View full history

1 GTQ to EGP stats

The performance of GTQ to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4240 and a 30 day low of 6.2950. This means the 30 day average was 6.3507. The change for GTQ to EGP was 1.93.

The performance of GTQ to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4240 and a 90 day low of 6.2411. This means the 90 day average was 6.2994. The change for GTQ to EGP was 1.78.

Track market ratesView GTQ to EGP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3441.4781.6220.93621.309
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9441.12225.538
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Egyptian Pound
1 GTQ6.41720 EGP
5 GTQ32.08600 EGP
10 GTQ64.17200 EGP
20 GTQ128.34400 EGP
50 GTQ320.86000 EGP
100 GTQ641.72000 EGP
250 GTQ1,604.30000 EGP
500 GTQ3,208.60000 EGP
1000 GTQ6,417.20000 EGP
2000 GTQ12,834.40000 EGP
5000 GTQ32,086.00000 EGP
10000 GTQ64,172.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EGP0.15583 GTQ
5 EGP0.77916 GTQ
10 EGP1.55831 GTQ
20 EGP3.11662 GTQ
50 EGP7.79155 GTQ
100 EGP15.58310 GTQ
250 EGP38.95775 GTQ
500 EGP77.91550 GTQ
1000 EGP155.83100 GTQ
2000 EGP311.66200 GTQ
5000 EGP779.15500 GTQ
10000 EGP1,558.31000 GTQ