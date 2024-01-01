Guatemalan quetzals to Jamaican dollars today

Convert GTQ to JMD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = J$20.52 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
GTQ to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 GTQ to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.516320.5163
Low20.364120.2090
Average20.458520.3748
Change0.10%1.52%
1 GTQ to JMD stats

The performance of GTQ to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.5163 and a 30 day low of 20.3641. This means the 30 day average was 20.4585. The change for GTQ to JMD was 0.10.

The performance of GTQ to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.5163 and a 90 day low of 20.2090. This means the 90 day average was 20.3748. The change for GTQ to JMD was 1.52.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3611.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.211.27107.21.7731.9461.12325.572
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jamaican Dollar
1 GTQ20.51630 JMD
5 GTQ102.58150 JMD
10 GTQ205.16300 JMD
20 GTQ410.32600 JMD
50 GTQ1,025.81500 JMD
100 GTQ2,051.63000 JMD
250 GTQ5,129.07500 JMD
500 GTQ10,258.15000 JMD
1000 GTQ20,516.30000 JMD
2000 GTQ41,032.60000 JMD
5000 GTQ102,581.50000 JMD
10000 GTQ205,163.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JMD0.04874 GTQ
5 JMD0.24371 GTQ
10 JMD0.48742 GTQ
20 JMD0.97483 GTQ
50 JMD2.43708 GTQ
100 JMD4.87416 GTQ
250 JMD12.18540 GTQ
500 JMD24.37080 GTQ
1000 JMD48.74160 GTQ
2000 JMD97.48320 GTQ
5000 JMD243.70800 GTQ
10000 JMD487.41600 GTQ