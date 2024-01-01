Guatemalan quetzals to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GTQ to KES at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Ksh16.76 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
GTQ to KES conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 GTQ to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.790116.7901
Low16.672316.5931
Average16.705116.6807
Change0.46%0.54%
1 GTQ to KES stats

The performance of GTQ to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.7901 and a 30 day low of 16.6723. This means the 30 day average was 16.7051. The change for GTQ to KES was 0.46.

The performance of GTQ to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.7901 and a 90 day low of 16.5931. This means the 90 day average was 16.6807. The change for GTQ to KES was 0.54.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kenyan Shilling
1 GTQ16.75500 KES
5 GTQ83.77500 KES
10 GTQ167.55000 KES
20 GTQ335.10000 KES
50 GTQ837.75000 KES
100 GTQ1,675.50000 KES
250 GTQ4,188.75000 KES
500 GTQ8,377.50000 KES
1000 GTQ16,755.00000 KES
2000 GTQ33,510.00000 KES
5000 GTQ83,775.00000 KES
10000 GTQ167,550.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KES0.05968 GTQ
5 KES0.29842 GTQ
10 KES0.59684 GTQ
20 KES1.19368 GTQ
50 KES2.98419 GTQ
100 KES5.96838 GTQ
250 KES14.92095 GTQ
500 KES29.84190 GTQ
1000 KES59.68380 GTQ
2000 KES119.36760 GTQ
5000 KES298.41900 GTQ
10000 KES596.83800 GTQ