50 Kenyan shillings to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert KES to GTQ at the real exchange rate

50 kes
2.69 gtq

1.00000 KES = 0.05390 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KES0.05390 GTQ
5 KES0.26948 GTQ
10 KES0.53896 GTQ
20 KES1.07792 GTQ
50 KES2.69480 GTQ
100 KES5.38960 GTQ
250 KES13.47400 GTQ
500 KES26.94800 GTQ
1000 KES53.89600 GTQ
2000 KES107.79200 GTQ
5000 KES269.48000 GTQ
10000 KES538.96000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kenyan Shilling
1 GTQ18.55430 KES
5 GTQ92.77150 KES
10 GTQ185.54300 KES
20 GTQ371.08600 KES
50 GTQ927.71500 KES
100 GTQ1855.43000 KES
250 GTQ4638.57500 KES
500 GTQ9277.15000 KES
1000 GTQ18554.30000 KES
2000 GTQ37108.60000 KES
5000 GTQ92771.50000 KES
10000 GTQ185543.00000 KES