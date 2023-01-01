2000 Guatemalan quetzals to Kenyan shillings

Convert GTQ to KES at the real exchange rate

2,000 gtq
37,786 kes

1.00000 GTQ = 18.89280 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86851.0483587.22851.438181.661670.965918.5092
1GBP1.1514111.2071100.4371.655961.91331.1121521.3121
1USD0.953850.828432183.20551.371851.585040.921417.6556
1INR0.01146410.009956450.012018410.01648750.01904970.01107380.212193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kenyan Shilling
1 GTQ18.89280 KES
5 GTQ94.46400 KES
10 GTQ188.92800 KES
20 GTQ377.85600 KES
50 GTQ944.64000 KES
100 GTQ1889.28000 KES
250 GTQ4723.20000 KES
500 GTQ9446.40000 KES
1000 GTQ18892.80000 KES
2000 GTQ37785.60000 KES
5000 GTQ94464.00000 KES
10000 GTQ188928.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KES0.05293 GTQ
5 KES0.26465 GTQ
10 KES0.52930 GTQ
20 KES1.05861 GTQ
50 KES2.64651 GTQ
100 KES5.29303 GTQ
250 KES13.23258 GTQ
500 KES26.46515 GTQ
1000 KES52.93030 GTQ
2000 KES105.86060 GTQ
5000 KES264.65150 GTQ
10000 KES529.30300 GTQ