Guatemalan quetzals to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GTQ to VND at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ₫3,293 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
GTQ to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

VND
1 GTQ to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,293.44003,293.4400
Low3,269.16003,174.2100
Average3,280.68973,228.6288
Change0.74%2.05%
1 GTQ to VND stats

The performance of GTQ to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,293.4400 and a 30 day low of 3,269.1600. This means the 30 day average was 3,280.6897. The change for GTQ to VND was 0.74.

The performance of GTQ to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,293.4400 and a 90 day low of 3,174.2100. This means the 90 day average was 3,228.6288. The change for GTQ to VND was 2.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Vietnamese Dong
1 GTQ3,293.44000 VND
5 GTQ16,467.20000 VND
10 GTQ32,934.40000 VND
20 GTQ65,868.80000 VND
50 GTQ164,672.00000 VND
100 GTQ329,344.00000 VND
250 GTQ823,360.00000 VND
500 GTQ1,646,720.00000 VND
1000 GTQ3,293,440.00000 VND
2000 GTQ6,586,880.00000 VND
5000 GTQ16,467,200.00000 VND
10000 GTQ32,934,400.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guatemalan Quetzal
1000 VND0.30363 GTQ
2000 VND0.60727 GTQ
5000 VND1.51817 GTQ
10000 VND3.03634 GTQ
20000 VND6.07268 GTQ
50000 VND15.18170 GTQ
100000 VND30.36340 GTQ
200000 VND60.72680 GTQ
500000 VND151.81700 GTQ
1000000 VND303.63400 GTQ
2000000 VND607.26800 GTQ
5000000 VND1,518.17000 GTQ