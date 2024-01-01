Guatemalan quetzals to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert GTQ to IDR at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Rp2,056 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
GTQ to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IDR
1 GTQ to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,056.46002,056.4600
Low2,004.18001,954.1000
Average2,034.97672,006.4418
Change2.61%2.00%
1 GTQ to IDR stats

The performance of GTQ to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,056.4600 and a 30 day low of 2,004.1800. This means the 30 day average was 2,034.9767. The change for GTQ to IDR was 2.61.

The performance of GTQ to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,056.4600 and a 90 day low of 1,954.1000. This means the 90 day average was 2,006.4418. The change for GTQ to IDR was 2.00.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GTQ2,055.81000 IDR
5 GTQ10,279.05000 IDR
10 GTQ20,558.10000 IDR
20 GTQ41,116.20000 IDR
50 GTQ102,790.50000 IDR
100 GTQ205,581.00000 IDR
250 GTQ513,952.50000 IDR
500 GTQ1,027,905.00000 IDR
1000 GTQ2,055,810.00000 IDR
2000 GTQ4,111,620.00000 IDR
5000 GTQ10,279,050.00000 IDR
10000 GTQ20,558,100.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 IDR0.00049 GTQ
5 IDR0.00243 GTQ
10 IDR0.00486 GTQ
20 IDR0.00973 GTQ
50 IDR0.02432 GTQ
100 IDR0.04864 GTQ
250 IDR0.12161 GTQ
500 IDR0.24321 GTQ
1000 IDR0.48643 GTQ
2000 IDR0.97285 GTQ
5000 IDR2.43214 GTQ
10000 IDR4.86427 GTQ