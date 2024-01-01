Guatemalan quetzals to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert GTQ to KWD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ك0.03984 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 GTQ to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03980.0398
Low0.03960.0394
Average0.03970.0396
Change0.50%0.85%
View full history

1 GTQ to KWD stats

The performance of GTQ to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0398 and a 30 day low of 0.0396. This means the 30 day average was 0.0397. The change for GTQ to KWD was 0.50.

The performance of GTQ to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0398 and a 90 day low of 0.0394. This means the 90 day average was 0.0396. The change for GTQ to KWD was 0.85.

Track market ratesView GTQ to KWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3691.4781.6220.93621.317
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7741.9471.12325.582
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.128
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GTQ0.03984 KWD
5 GTQ0.19922 KWD
10 GTQ0.39843 KWD
20 GTQ0.79687 KWD
50 GTQ1.99217 KWD
100 GTQ3.98433 KWD
250 GTQ9.96083 KWD
500 GTQ19.92165 KWD
1000 GTQ39.84330 KWD
2000 GTQ79.68660 KWD
5000 GTQ199.21650 KWD
10000 GTQ398.43300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KWD25.09830 GTQ
5 KWD125.49150 GTQ
10 KWD250.98300 GTQ
20 KWD501.96600 GTQ
50 KWD1,254.91500 GTQ
100 KWD2,509.83000 GTQ
250 KWD6,274.57500 GTQ
500 KWD12,549.15000 GTQ
1000 KWD25,098.30000 GTQ
2000 KWD50,196.60000 GTQ
5000 KWD125,491.50000 GTQ
10000 KWD250,983.00000 GTQ