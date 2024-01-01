Guatemalan quetzals to Romanian leus today

Convert GTQ to RON at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = L0.6091 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 GTQ to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61210.6121
Low0.58950.5742
Average0.59970.5879
Change2.41%5.28%
View full history

1 GTQ to RON stats

The performance of GTQ to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6121 and a 30 day low of 0.5895. This means the 30 day average was 0.5997. The change for GTQ to RON was 2.41.

The performance of GTQ to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6121 and a 90 day low of 0.5742. This means the 90 day average was 0.5879. The change for GTQ to RON was 5.28.

Track market ratesView GTQ to RON chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3531.4771.6220.93621.298
1 GBP1.211.271107.2261.7731.9461.12325.559
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.115
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Romanian Leu
1 GTQ0.60915 RON
5 GTQ3.04573 RON
10 GTQ6.09145 RON
20 GTQ12.18290 RON
50 GTQ30.45725 RON
100 GTQ60.91450 RON
250 GTQ152.28625 RON
500 GTQ304.57250 RON
1000 GTQ609.14500 RON
2000 GTQ1,218.29000 RON
5000 GTQ3,045.72500 RON
10000 GTQ6,091.45000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 RON1.64164 GTQ
5 RON8.20820 GTQ
10 RON16.41640 GTQ
20 RON32.83280 GTQ
50 RON82.08200 GTQ
100 RON164.16400 GTQ
250 RON410.41000 GTQ
500 RON820.82000 GTQ
1000 RON1,641.64000 GTQ
2000 RON3,283.28000 GTQ
5000 RON8,208.20000 GTQ
10000 RON16,416.40000 GTQ