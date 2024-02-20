1 Romanian leu to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert RON to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1 ron
1.69 gtq

1.00000 RON = 1.68847 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855621.0769589.37491.454581.648980.950618.3675
1 GBP1.1687411.25865104.4541.71.927191.1110121.4664
1 USD0.928550.794502182.98891.350651.531160.8826517.0551
1 INR0.01118880.009573590.012049810.01627510.01845020.01063580.205511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 RON1.68847 GTQ
5 RON8.44235 GTQ
10 RON16.88470 GTQ
20 RON33.76940 GTQ
50 RON84.42350 GTQ
100 RON168.84700 GTQ
250 RON422.11750 GTQ
500 RON844.23500 GTQ
1000 RON1688.47000 GTQ
2000 RON3376.94000 GTQ
5000 RON8442.35000 GTQ
10000 RON16884.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Romanian Leu
1 GTQ0.59225 RON
5 GTQ2.96126 RON
10 GTQ5.92252 RON
20 GTQ11.84504 RON
50 GTQ29.61260 RON
100 GTQ59.22520 RON
250 GTQ148.06300 RON
500 GTQ296.12600 RON
1000 GTQ592.25200 RON
2000 GTQ1184.50400 RON
5000 GTQ2961.26000 RON
10000 GTQ5922.52000 RON