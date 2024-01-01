Guatemalan quetzals to Norwegian kroner today

Convert GTQ to NOK at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = kr1.424 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
GTQ to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 GTQ to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.44461.4446
Low1.40791.3456
Average1.42541.3926
Change0.53%4.04%
1 GTQ to NOK stats

The performance of GTQ to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4446 and a 30 day low of 1.4079. This means the 30 day average was 1.4254. The change for GTQ to NOK was 0.53.

The performance of GTQ to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4446 and a 90 day low of 1.3456. This means the 90 day average was 1.3926. The change for GTQ to NOK was 4.04.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Norwegian Krone
1 GTQ1.42406 NOK
5 GTQ7.12030 NOK
10 GTQ14.24060 NOK
20 GTQ28.48120 NOK
50 GTQ71.20300 NOK
100 GTQ142.40600 NOK
250 GTQ356.01500 NOK
500 GTQ712.03000 NOK
1000 GTQ1,424.06000 NOK
2000 GTQ2,848.12000 NOK
5000 GTQ7,120.30000 NOK
10000 GTQ14,240.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NOK0.70222 GTQ
5 NOK3.51108 GTQ
10 NOK7.02216 GTQ
20 NOK14.04432 GTQ
50 NOK35.11080 GTQ
100 NOK70.22160 GTQ
250 NOK175.55400 GTQ
500 NOK351.10800 GTQ
1000 NOK702.21600 GTQ
2000 NOK1,404.43200 GTQ
5000 NOK3,511.08000 GTQ
10000 NOK7,022.16000 GTQ