Guatemalan quetzals to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert GTQ to BTN at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Nu.10.93 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 GTQ to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.937310.9373
Low10.863710.7847
Average10.901710.8638
Change0.56%0.86%
View full history

1 GTQ to BTN stats

The performance of GTQ to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9373 and a 30 day low of 10.8637. This means the 30 day average was 10.9017. The change for GTQ to BTN was 0.56.

The performance of GTQ to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9373 and a 90 day low of 10.7847. This means the 90 day average was 10.8638. The change for GTQ to BTN was 0.86.

Track market ratesView GTQ to BTN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3441.4781.6220.93621.303
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9441.12225.53
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.121
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GTQ10.93490 BTN
5 GTQ54.67450 BTN
10 GTQ109.34900 BTN
20 GTQ218.69800 BTN
50 GTQ546.74500 BTN
100 GTQ1,093.49000 BTN
250 GTQ2,733.72500 BTN
500 GTQ5,467.45000 BTN
1000 GTQ10,934.90000 BTN
2000 GTQ21,869.80000 BTN
5000 GTQ54,674.50000 BTN
10000 GTQ109,349.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BTN0.09145 GTQ
5 BTN0.45725 GTQ
10 BTN0.91450 GTQ
20 BTN1.82901 GTQ
50 BTN4.57252 GTQ
100 BTN9.14504 GTQ
250 BTN22.86260 GTQ
500 BTN45.72520 GTQ
1000 BTN91.45040 GTQ
2000 BTN182.90080 GTQ
5000 BTN457.25200 GTQ
10000 BTN914.50400 GTQ