Q1.000 GTQ = TL4.478 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
GTQ to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 GTQ to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.48074.4807
Low4.43004.3860
Average4.44594.4236
Change1.07%2.01%
1 GTQ to TRY stats

The performance of GTQ to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4807 and a 30 day low of 4.4300. This means the 30 day average was 4.4459. The change for GTQ to TRY was 1.07.

The performance of GTQ to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4807 and a 90 day low of 4.3860. This means the 90 day average was 4.4236. The change for GTQ to TRY was 2.01.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Turkish Lira
1 GTQ4.47763 TRY
5 GTQ22.38815 TRY
10 GTQ44.77630 TRY
20 GTQ89.55260 TRY
50 GTQ223.88150 TRY
100 GTQ447.76300 TRY
250 GTQ1,119.40750 TRY
500 GTQ2,238.81500 TRY
1000 GTQ4,477.63000 TRY
2000 GTQ8,955.26000 TRY
5000 GTQ22,388.15000 TRY
10000 GTQ44,776.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 TRY0.22333 GTQ
5 TRY1.11666 GTQ
10 TRY2.23332 GTQ
20 TRY4.46664 GTQ
50 TRY11.16660 GTQ
100 TRY22.33320 GTQ
250 TRY55.83300 GTQ
500 TRY111.66600 GTQ
1000 TRY223.33200 GTQ
2000 TRY446.66400 GTQ
5000 TRY1,116.66000 GTQ
10000 TRY2,233.32000 GTQ