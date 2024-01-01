Guatemalan quetzals to Aruban florins today

Convert GTQ to AWG at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ƒ0.2320 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
GTQ to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 GTQ to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23200.2320
Low0.23140.2312
Average0.23170.2315
Change0.18%0.27%
1 GTQ to AWG stats

The performance of GTQ to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2320 and a 30 day low of 0.2314. This means the 30 day average was 0.2317. The change for GTQ to AWG was 0.18.

The performance of GTQ to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2320 and a 90 day low of 0.2312. This means the 90 day average was 0.2315. The change for GTQ to AWG was 0.27.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Aruban Florin
1 GTQ0.23195 AWG
5 GTQ1.15975 AWG
10 GTQ2.31950 AWG
20 GTQ4.63900 AWG
50 GTQ11.59750 AWG
100 GTQ23.19500 AWG
250 GTQ57.98750 AWG
500 GTQ115.97500 AWG
1000 GTQ231.95000 AWG
2000 GTQ463.90000 AWG
5000 GTQ1,159.75000 AWG
10000 GTQ2,319.50000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AWG4.31127 GTQ
5 AWG21.55635 GTQ
10 AWG43.11270 GTQ
20 AWG86.22540 GTQ
50 AWG215.56350 GTQ
100 AWG431.12700 GTQ
250 AWG1,077.81750 GTQ
500 AWG2,155.63500 GTQ
1000 AWG4,311.27000 GTQ
2000 AWG8,622.54000 GTQ
5000 AWG21,556.35000 GTQ
10000 AWG43,112.70000 GTQ