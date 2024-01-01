Guatemalan quetzals to New Zealand dollars today

Convert GTQ to NZD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = $0.2196 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
GTQ to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 GTQ to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22140.2214
Low0.21400.2036
Average0.21730.2117
Change2.26%4.35%
1 GTQ to NZD stats

The performance of GTQ to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2214 and a 30 day low of 0.2140. This means the 30 day average was 0.2173. The change for GTQ to NZD was 2.26.

The performance of GTQ to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2214 and a 90 day low of 0.2036. This means the 90 day average was 0.2117. The change for GTQ to NZD was 4.35.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Zealand Dollar
1 GTQ0.21959 NZD
5 GTQ1.09794 NZD
10 GTQ2.19587 NZD
20 GTQ4.39174 NZD
50 GTQ10.97935 NZD
100 GTQ21.95870 NZD
250 GTQ54.89675 NZD
500 GTQ109.79350 NZD
1000 GTQ219.58700 NZD
2000 GTQ439.17400 NZD
5000 GTQ1,097.93500 NZD
10000 GTQ2,195.87000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NZD4.55401 GTQ
5 NZD22.77005 GTQ
10 NZD45.54010 GTQ
20 NZD91.08020 GTQ
50 NZD227.70050 GTQ
100 NZD455.40100 GTQ
250 NZD1,138.50250 GTQ
500 NZD2,277.00500 GTQ
1000 NZD4,554.01000 GTQ
2000 NZD9,108.02000 GTQ
5000 NZD22,770.05000 GTQ
10000 NZD45,540.10000 GTQ