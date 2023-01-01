20 Guatemalan quetzals to New Zealand dollars

Convert GTQ to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 gtq
4.32 nzd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.21583 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86831.047787.16941.437031.661040.966618.4958
1GBP1.1516811.20665100.3941.655041.913041.1132121.3018
1USD0.954450.828741183.20071.37161.585410.922617.6537
1INR0.01147190.009960740.012019110.01648540.01905530.01108880.212182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Zealand Dollar
1 GTQ0.21583 NZD
5 GTQ1.07917 NZD
10 GTQ2.15835 NZD
20 GTQ4.31670 NZD
50 GTQ10.79175 NZD
100 GTQ21.58350 NZD
250 GTQ53.95875 NZD
500 GTQ107.91750 NZD
1000 GTQ215.83500 NZD
2000 GTQ431.67000 NZD
5000 GTQ1079.17500 NZD
10000 GTQ2158.35000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NZD4.63317 GTQ
5 NZD23.16585 GTQ
10 NZD46.33170 GTQ
20 NZD92.66340 GTQ
50 NZD231.65850 GTQ
100 NZD463.31700 GTQ
250 NZD1158.29250 GTQ
500 NZD2316.58500 GTQ
1000 NZD4633.17000 GTQ
2000 NZD9266.34000 GTQ
5000 NZD23165.85000 GTQ
10000 NZD46331.70000 GTQ