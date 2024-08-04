5 New Zealand dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert NZD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
23.09 gtq

$1.000 NZD = Q4.617 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.77374.8146
Low4.55274.5527
Average4.66704.7196
Change-3.27%-1.08%
View full history

1 NZD to GTQ stats

The performance of NZD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7737 and a 30 day low of 4.5527. This means the 30 day average was 4.6670. The change for NZD to GTQ was -3.27.

The performance of NZD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8146 and a 90 day low of 4.5527. This means the 90 day average was 4.7196. The change for NZD to GTQ was -1.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NZD4.61738 GTQ
5 NZD23.08690 GTQ
10 NZD46.17380 GTQ
20 NZD92.34760 GTQ
50 NZD230.86900 GTQ
100 NZD461.73800 GTQ
250 NZD1,154.34500 GTQ
500 NZD2,308.69000 GTQ
1000 NZD4,617.38000 GTQ
2000 NZD9,234.76000 GTQ
5000 NZD23,086.90000 GTQ
10000 NZD46,173.80000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Zealand Dollar
1 GTQ0.21657 NZD
5 GTQ1.08287 NZD
10 GTQ2.16573 NZD
20 GTQ4.33146 NZD
50 GTQ10.82865 NZD
100 GTQ21.65730 NZD
250 GTQ54.14325 NZD
500 GTQ108.28650 NZD
1000 GTQ216.57300 NZD
2000 GTQ433.14600 NZD
5000 GTQ1,082.86500 NZD
10000 GTQ2,165.73000 NZD