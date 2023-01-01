1 Guatemalan quetzal to New Zealand dollars

Convert GTQ to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 gtq
0.22 nzd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.21589 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868351.0477587.16281.437091.661250.966718.4955
1GBP1.1516111.20655100.3731.65491.913031.1132621.2987
1USD0.954450.828809183.19051.37161.585540.9225517.6526
1INR0.01147280.009962790.012020610.01648750.01905910.01108960.212195

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Zealand Dollar
1 GTQ0.21589 NZD
5 GTQ1.07945 NZD
10 GTQ2.15890 NZD
20 GTQ4.31780 NZD
50 GTQ10.79450 NZD
100 GTQ21.58900 NZD
250 GTQ53.97250 NZD
500 GTQ107.94500 NZD
1000 GTQ215.89000 NZD
2000 GTQ431.78000 NZD
5000 GTQ1079.45000 NZD
10000 GTQ2158.90000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NZD4.63200 GTQ
5 NZD23.16000 GTQ
10 NZD46.32000 GTQ
20 NZD92.64000 GTQ
50 NZD231.60000 GTQ
100 NZD463.20000 GTQ
250 NZD1158.00000 GTQ
500 NZD2316.00000 GTQ
1000 NZD4632.00000 GTQ
2000 NZD9264.00000 GTQ
5000 NZD23160.00000 GTQ
10000 NZD46320.00000 GTQ