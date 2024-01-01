Guatemalan quetzals to Mexican pesos today

Convert GTQ to MXN at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Mex$2.608 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
GTQ to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 GTQ to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.66632.6663
Low2.56342.4677
Average2.60852.5552
Change0.96%3.46%
1 GTQ to MXN stats

The performance of GTQ to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6663 and a 30 day low of 2.5634. This means the 30 day average was 2.6085. The change for GTQ to MXN was 0.96.

The performance of GTQ to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6663 and a 90 day low of 2.4677. This means the 90 day average was 2.5552. The change for GTQ to MXN was 3.46.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mexican Peso
1 GTQ2.60782 MXN
5 GTQ13.03910 MXN
10 GTQ26.07820 MXN
20 GTQ52.15640 MXN
50 GTQ130.39100 MXN
100 GTQ260.78200 MXN
250 GTQ651.95500 MXN
500 GTQ1,303.91000 MXN
1000 GTQ2,607.82000 MXN
2000 GTQ5,215.64000 MXN
5000 GTQ13,039.10000 MXN
10000 GTQ26,078.20000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MXN0.38346 GTQ
5 MXN1.91731 GTQ
10 MXN3.83463 GTQ
20 MXN7.66926 GTQ
50 MXN19.17315 GTQ
100 MXN38.34630 GTQ
250 MXN95.86575 GTQ
500 MXN191.73150 GTQ
1000 MXN383.46300 GTQ
2000 MXN766.92600 GTQ
5000 MXN1,917.31500 GTQ
10000 MXN3,834.63000 GTQ