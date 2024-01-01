Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GTQ to NGN at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ₦223.6 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
GTQ to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NGN
1 GTQ to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High223.6250223.6250
Low219.3640203.3940
Average221.2463215.4811
Change1.94%9.85%
1 GTQ to NGN stats

The performance of GTQ to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 223.6250 and a 30 day low of 219.3640. This means the 30 day average was 221.2463. The change for GTQ to NGN was 1.94.

The performance of GTQ to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 223.6250 and a 90 day low of 203.3940. This means the 90 day average was 215.4811. The change for GTQ to NGN was 9.85.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Nigerian Naira
1 GTQ223.62500 NGN
5 GTQ1,118.12500 NGN
10 GTQ2,236.25000 NGN
20 GTQ4,472.50000 NGN
50 GTQ11,181.25000 NGN
100 GTQ22,362.50000 NGN
250 GTQ55,906.25000 NGN
500 GTQ111,812.50000 NGN
1000 GTQ223,625.00000 NGN
2000 GTQ447,250.00000 NGN
5000 GTQ1,118,125.00000 NGN
10000 GTQ2,236,250.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NGN0.00447 GTQ
5 NGN0.02236 GTQ
10 NGN0.04472 GTQ
20 NGN0.08944 GTQ
50 NGN0.22359 GTQ
100 NGN0.44718 GTQ
250 NGN1.11794 GTQ
500 NGN2.23588 GTQ
1000 NGN4.47176 GTQ
2000 NGN8.94352 GTQ
5000 NGN22.35880 GTQ
10000 NGN44.71760 GTQ