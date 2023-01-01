10 Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas

Convert GTQ to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 gtq
976.85 ngn

1.00000 GTQ = 97.68480 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868351.0480587.18891.43741.661460.9668518.5048
1GBP1.1516111.2069100.4041.655261.913281.1134321.3095
1USD0.954150.828569183.19151.37151.585290.922517.6564
1INR0.01146940.009959780.012020510.01648610.01905590.01108890.212238

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Nigerian Naira
1 GTQ97.68480 NGN
5 GTQ488.42400 NGN
10 GTQ976.84800 NGN
20 GTQ1953.69600 NGN
50 GTQ4884.24000 NGN
100 GTQ9768.48000 NGN
250 GTQ24421.20000 NGN
500 GTQ48842.40000 NGN
1000 GTQ97684.80000 NGN
2000 GTQ195369.60000 NGN
5000 GTQ488424.00000 NGN
10000 GTQ976848.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NGN0.01024 GTQ
5 NGN0.05118 GTQ
10 NGN0.10237 GTQ
20 NGN0.20474 GTQ
50 NGN0.51185 GTQ
100 NGN1.02370 GTQ
250 NGN2.55925 GTQ
500 NGN5.11850 GTQ
1000 NGN10.23700 GTQ
2000 NGN20.47400 GTQ
5000 NGN51.18500 GTQ
10000 NGN102.37000 GTQ