50 Nigerian nairas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert NGN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.24 gtq

₦1.000 NGN = Q0.004867 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0058
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00490.0051
Change-3.98%-13.14%
View full history

1 NGN to GTQ stats

The performance of NGN to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for NGN to GTQ was -3.98.

The performance of NGN to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for NGN to GTQ was -13.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NGN0.00487 GTQ
5 NGN0.02434 GTQ
10 NGN0.04867 GTQ
20 NGN0.09734 GTQ
50 NGN0.24336 GTQ
100 NGN0.48671 GTQ
250 NGN1.21678 GTQ
500 NGN2.43356 GTQ
1000 NGN4.86713 GTQ
2000 NGN9.73426 GTQ
5000 NGN24.33565 GTQ
10000 NGN48.67130 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Nigerian Naira
1 GTQ205.46000 NGN
5 GTQ1,027.30000 NGN
10 GTQ2,054.60000 NGN
20 GTQ4,109.20000 NGN
50 GTQ10,273.00000 NGN
100 GTQ20,546.00000 NGN
250 GTQ51,365.00000 NGN
500 GTQ102,730.00000 NGN
1000 GTQ205,460.00000 NGN
2000 GTQ410,920.00000 NGN
5000 GTQ1,027,300.00000 NGN
10000 GTQ2,054,600.00000 NGN