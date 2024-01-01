Guatemalan quetzals to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert GTQ to XOF at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = CFA80.26 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
GTQ to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 GTQ to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.687480.6874
Low77.727475.6843
Average79.070177.5126
Change2.34%5.27%
1 GTQ to XOF stats

The performance of GTQ to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.6874 and a 30 day low of 77.7274. This means the 30 day average was 79.0701. The change for GTQ to XOF was 2.34.

The performance of GTQ to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 80.6874 and a 90 day low of 75.6843. This means the 90 day average was 77.5126. The change for GTQ to XOF was 5.27.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GTQ80.26450 XOF
5 GTQ401.32250 XOF
10 GTQ802.64500 XOF
20 GTQ1,605.29000 XOF
50 GTQ4,013.22500 XOF
100 GTQ8,026.45000 XOF
250 GTQ20,066.12500 XOF
500 GTQ40,132.25000 XOF
1000 GTQ80,264.50000 XOF
2000 GTQ160,529.00000 XOF
5000 GTQ401,322.50000 XOF
10000 GTQ802,645.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XOF0.01246 GTQ
5 XOF0.06229 GTQ
10 XOF0.12459 GTQ
20 XOF0.24918 GTQ
50 XOF0.62294 GTQ
100 XOF1.24588 GTQ
250 XOF3.11470 GTQ
500 XOF6.22940 GTQ
1000 XOF12.45880 GTQ
2000 XOF24.91760 GTQ
5000 XOF62.29400 GTQ
10000 XOF124.58800 GTQ