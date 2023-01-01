5 Guatemalan quetzals to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GTQ to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 gtq
399 xof

1.00000 GTQ = 79.73270 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86861.047587.14481.437641.661640.966818.5473
1GBP1.1512811.206100.3311.655171.913071.1130621.3538
1USD0.954650.829187183.19311.372451.586290.922917.7063
1INR0.01147520.009967020.012020210.01649720.01906760.01109350.212834

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GTQ79.73270 XOF
5 GTQ398.66350 XOF
10 GTQ797.32700 XOF
20 GTQ1594.65400 XOF
50 GTQ3986.63500 XOF
100 GTQ7973.27000 XOF
250 GTQ19933.17500 XOF
500 GTQ39866.35000 XOF
1000 GTQ79732.70000 XOF
2000 GTQ159465.40000 XOF
5000 GTQ398663.50000 XOF
10000 GTQ797327.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XOF0.01254 GTQ
5 XOF0.06271 GTQ
10 XOF0.12542 GTQ
20 XOF0.25084 GTQ
50 XOF0.62709 GTQ
100 XOF1.25419 GTQ
250 XOF3.13548 GTQ
500 XOF6.27095 GTQ
1000 XOF12.54190 GTQ
2000 XOF25.08380 GTQ
5000 XOF62.70950 GTQ
10000 XOF125.41900 GTQ