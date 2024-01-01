Facts Table for Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)

Kuwait is overseen by its central banking authority, the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar holds the distinction of being the most valuable currency globally.

The monetary history of Kuwait reveals that before 1961, the Gulf nation used the Indian Rupee, particularly the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) released by the Reserve Bank of India for circulation in several gulf countries, including Kuwait. However, after gaining independence, Kuwait initiated its own currency, the Kuwaiti Dinar, in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 Indian Rupees to 1 KWD. Subsequently, the Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to oversee the country's monetary system.

The Dinar was later pegged to a weighted currency basket in 1975. During the period following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar temporarily replaced Kuwait's currency, resulting in a significant devaluation of the Kuwaiti Dinar. Following liberation in early 1991, the Kuwaiti Dinar was restored to its pre-invasion value, and new banknotes were issued. Between 2003 and 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.