1,000 kwd
220,962 gmd

1.000 KWD = 221.0 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
1 USD183.1120.91518.7071.5181.6461,496.123.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0010.044
1 EUR1.09390.837120.4451.6591.7991,635.184.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08879.9790.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 KWD220.96200 GMD
5 KWD1,104.81000 GMD
10 KWD2,209.62000 GMD
20 KWD4,419.24000 GMD
50 KWD11,048.10000 GMD
100 KWD22,096.20000 GMD
250 KWD55,240.50000 GMD
500 KWD110,481.00000 GMD
1000 KWD220,962.00000 GMD
2000 KWD441,924.00000 GMD
5000 KWD1,104,810.00000 GMD
10000 KWD2,209,620.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GMD0.00453 KWD
5 GMD0.02263 KWD
10 GMD0.04526 KWD
20 GMD0.09051 KWD
50 GMD0.22628 KWD
100 GMD0.45257 KWD
250 GMD1.13142 KWD
500 GMD2.26284 KWD
1000 GMD4.52567 KWD
2000 GMD9.05134 KWD
5000 GMD22.62835 KWD
10000 GMD45.25670 KWD